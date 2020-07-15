Treyanna Summerville’s mother charged with manslaughter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The mother of slain Gouverneur teen Treyanna Summerville has been charged in her daughter’s death.
Lashanna Charlton was arraigned in Gouverneur town court shortly before 11 a.m. today (Wednesday) on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.
Charlton, who appeared frail, pleaded not guilty.
Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Her family told the court that they could only afford $12,000, so she was taken to St. Lawrence County jail.
Her attorney, Melissa Schwartz, said that her client had been hospitalized for much of the last week, some of that in a psychiatric center.
She asked that Charlton be released to the custody of her father, who was in the courtroom. Schwartz said he would take his daughter back to his home in Virginia.
There was no discussion on evidence in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua was at the arraignment. He is expected to talk about the case at a news conference at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Public Safety Building in Canton.
We will carry that news conference live on Facebook and on our sister station, WNYF. That’s channel 2 on Spectrum cable and 28 on most other services, including over the air.
The 18 year old Summerville was found dead in her 135 Rowley Street home on June 22. That was a few days before she was set to graduate from Gouverneur High School.
Summerville’s stepbrother, Isiah Samuels, has told 7 News of years of abuse he and his stepsister suffered at Charlton’s hand.
A 13 year old girl has been charged with murder. Samuels has said she is his half-sister, who lived in the home with Summerville and Charlton, and he doesn’t think she committed murder. Her case is being handled in youth court, where records are sealed.
Several people in Gouverneur have said Summerville showed signs of abuse in the months leading up to her death and they blame authorities for not doing enough.
Gouverneur police say they were called to the home 16 times over seven years for complaints that included child abuse and neglect.
Charlton was charged with felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child as a result of a complaint in March 2013. The case is sealed, so the results are unknown.
