Clayton girl crafts her way to a cure

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An 11-year-old Clayton girl is crafting her way to a cure by selling cancer ribbons.
Olivia Watson makes each one by hand and they come in many different colors.
She gives every dollar she makes selling the ribbons to the American Cancer Society.
She's raised $1,585 so far.
Her favorite part is seeing people wear her ribbons.
“It makes me feel good about myself that I’m helping,” she said. “I just like when I see the smile on their face once they buy a bow.”
Olivia's goal is to raise $3,000. We found Olivia at the Shurfine Supermarket in Clayton.
She also sells them at local blood drives.
