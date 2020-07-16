Free COVID-19 testing underway in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Free COVID-19 testing has begun in Lewis County.
The clinics are being paid for by the state and run through Lewis County Health Systems.
At Lewis County General Hospital Thursday, they were holding drive-up testing open to anyone who can provide an address and phone number.
“We’re starting a state-sponsored testing site to test for COVID-19 antigens, which is found during infection,” said Dr. Sean Harney, Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices.
The test, as 7 News reporter Emily Griffin found out Thursday, only takes a few seconds and the worst side effect is - your eyes water a bit. Emily was told to expect her test results in three to five days.
From Lewis County General, the samples are sent to a New York state lab - and the state sends the hospital a new batch of tests.
" I think it’s great for Lewis County and for the whole North Country that we have more testing available,” Dr. Harney said. “It gives us another tool to control the pandemic’s affect in our population.”
If you want a test, here’s the schedule:
*All clinics at all locations of all days are from 11-2*
JULY TESTING
Lowville at Lewis County General Hospital (Adjacent to the emergency room) - 7/16, 7/20, 7/23, 7/30
Beaver Falls at Beaver River Health Center - 7/29
Harrisville at Harrisville Health Center - 7/22
AUGUST TESTING
Lowville at Lewis County General Hospital (Adjacent to the ER) - 8/3, 8/6, 8/10, 8/13, 8/17, 8/20
Beaver Falls at Beaver River Health Center - 8/19
Harrisville at Harrisville Health Center - 8/12
Lyons Falls at South Lewis Health Center - 8/5, 8/26
