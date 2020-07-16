Golf tournament update: recapping seven 2nd-round matches

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Men's City Golf Tournament continued Wednesday at the Watertown Golf Club with seven second-round matches.
On a day that featured some exciting matches, the best had 14-time city champion Bob Hughes taking on talented Andrew Marks.
The two would end up playing 20 holes to decide a winner.
Hughes moved on by beating Marks in the 20-hole thriller.
Mel Busler speaks with both golfers in the video. Another close match-up featured Rob Peluso taking on Dave Marconi, who’s been playing some great golf. Peluso ended up taking the match 1 up.
In another close battle, Joe Tufo faced smooth-swinging Brandon Mothersell. Mothersell went on to beat Tufo 1 up.
In the afternoon, Sam Millich took on the bomber, Chris Denesha, who can drive it a long way. Denesha took the match 7 and 6.
Another afternoon match had Mike Burgess facing Dylan Kernehan. Kernehan won the match 2 and 1.
TJ Penn faced strong-swinging Shawn Thomas. Thomas beat Penn 5 and 3.
Jordan Reardon faced 2016 finalist Rick Algie, who won on the 19th hole.
