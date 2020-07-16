Health officials expand warning to patrons of Potsdam business

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Public Health officials are broadening the scope of their warning for people who might have come into contact with the coronavirus at a Potsdam business.
Earlier this week, officials in St. Lawrence County raised the red flag for anyone who might have been at ½ Ton’s Bar and Grill at 141½ Market Street from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 11.
Now, they’re also alerting of possible COVID-19 exposure for people who were there from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 8, 4 to 8 p.m. on July 10, and 3:30 to 10 p.m. on July 11.
Officials ask people to monitor their temperatures twice a day for 14 days.
Anyone who develops symptoms – a fever greater than 100.4, a cough, or shortness of breath – are advised to call their health care provider for further guidance.
Testing is available through local hospital systems.
