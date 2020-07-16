John A. Thompson, Sr. 82, of DeKalb

John was born August 19, 1937 in Ticonderoga, New York; a son of Albert and Blanche (Rafferty) Thompson. He graduated from Ticonderoga High School and became a millwright for the International Paper Company where he worked for 29 years. In 1985, he bought a dairy farm in Canton and worked the farm until his retirement in 2000, at which time he and Gertrude “Trusse” bought their present home. In his retirement, John enjoyed fishing and wood working.