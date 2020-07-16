DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - John A. Thompson, Sr. 82, of DeKalb died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg where he had been a resident for a short time.
John was born August 19, 1937 in Ticonderoga, New York; a son of Albert and Blanche (Rafferty) Thompson. He graduated from Ticonderoga High School and became a millwright for the International Paper Company where he worked for 29 years. In 1985, he bought a dairy farm in Canton and worked the farm until his retirement in 2000, at which time he and Gertrude “Trusse” bought their present home. In his retirement, John enjoyed fishing and wood working.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gertrude “Trusse” (teRiele) Thompson; four sons, Chris Thompson; John Jr. (Avis) Thompson; Brian (Lisa) Thompson and Scott (Rhonda) Thompson; five grandchildren, Samantha, Payton, Dakota, Jennah and Gavin; as well as three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Tom and Steve Thompson; two sisters, Nancy Carr and Pat Netto; a daughter-in-law, Lori Thompson and many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by a son, Bruce; his parents, Albert and Blanche and by four sisters, Gloria, Many, Gwen and Geraldine “Tootie” and by a brother, Joe Thompson.
At this time, funeral services will be held privately with a memorial mass being scheduled for a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to your local FFA organization. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. John A. Thompson Sr. are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
