Lashanna Charlton released on bond

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her 18 year old daughter has been released from St. Lawrence County jail.
Lashanna Charlton posted $50,000 bond Thursday.
She’s charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Treyanna Summerville, who was found dead on June 22 in the Gouverneur home she shared with her 13 year old sister and Charlton.
Also accused in Summerville’s death is a 13 year old girl who has been charged with murder.
Charlton was arrested Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
