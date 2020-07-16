Lori Robin Favri, 58, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lori Robin Favri, 58, of 24619 Gonseth Road, Calcium, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Lori was born on November 5, 1961 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Ernest and Patricia (Newman) Schermerhorn. She was a 1979 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She was previously married to Danny Sanders and Brian Favri. She was employed for many years as a caregiver for Cerebral Palsy of Watertown. Lori has resided in Carthage, Carrollton, Ohio, Summerfield, FL and most recently in Calcium.
She loved spending time with her family and nighttime outdoor fires, swimming and seeing waterfalls.
She is survived by one daughter: Skylar Favri of Watertown and two sons: Kyle (Penny) Sanders of Calcium and Khol Favri of Watertown, 5 Grandchildren, Austin Sandershawkins, Carson Sanders, Kaylee Sanders, Cory Sanders and Serenity Tabor and two great grandchildren, Everra and Arabella Sandershawkins, a sister: Tamara (Thomas) Buckley of Soft Maple and a brother: Wayne (Linda) Schermerhorn of Natural Bridge.
Lori has graciously donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage is assisting her family.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” held on August 15, 202 at 3:00pm at the home of her son, Kyle Sanders, 24432 Gracey Road, Calcium, NY 13616.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
