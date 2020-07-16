Lori Robin Favri, 58, of Calcium

Lori was born on November 5, 1961 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Ernest and Patricia (Newman) Schermerhorn. She was a 1979 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She was previously married to Danny Sanders and Brian Favri. She was employed for many years as a caregiver for Cerebral Palsy of Watertown. Lori has resided in Carthage, Carrollton, Ohio, Summerfield, FL and most recently in Calcium.