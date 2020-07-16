Low interest rates put home inspectors in demand

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many new home buyers are having to wait longer than usual to get a home inspection.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, with low interest rates, homes are selling quickly.
A home inspection is needed for each sale and it usually it takes three to seven days to book an inspector. Now it's taking two weeks or more.
Home inspectors in the area are trying their best to meet the demand.
“Buying a home, they want to move this process along as quickly as possible,” said Scott Ruttan, who owns Prospec Home Inspection, “so people are always trying to get their inspections done as quickly as possible and people do tend to get a little frustrated when you tell them that unfortunately I can’t do it for the next two to two-and-a-half weeks.”
Real estate agents say the contracts they draw up now are not requiring the usual two weeks for a home inspection to get done and are allowing for more time in order to make the sale.
