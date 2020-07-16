OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graveside service for Mitzi A. Fielding, 55, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Eel Weir. Ms. Fielding died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center following a brief illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Mitzi A. Fielding was born on September 5, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Eunice (Perry) Fielding. She was a graduate of Morristown Central School. Mitzi worked at the ARC Workshop and participated in the day habilitation program in Canton. She loved to color and write, she enjoyed watching the New York Giants, Superman, the Waltons, and Little House on the Prairie. She participated in the Special Olympics a few times in her younger years. Her greatest pleasures were going out on lunch dates with her friends and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her brother, Darren Fielding and his wife Julie of Ogdensburg and their children; Nicholas, Dylan and Taylor. She is also survived by her sister Tami Fielding and her companion Jeff Willoughby of Ogdensburg.
She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Eunice Fielding and a brother in infancy.
Donations in Mitzi’s memory may be made to The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence: Day Habilitation Program 6 Commerce Lane Canton, NY 13617.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
