Mitzi A. Fielding, 55, of Ogdensburg

Mitzi A. Fielding was born on September 5, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Eunice (Perry) Fielding. She was a graduate of Morristown Central School. Mitzi worked at the ARC Workshop and participated in the day habilitation program in Canton. She loved to color and write, she enjoyed watching the New York Giants, Superman, the Waltons, and Little House on the Prairie. She participated in the Special Olympics a few times in her younger years. Her greatest pleasures were going out on lunch dates with her friends and spending time with her family.