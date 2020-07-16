8 new COVID-19 cases reported inJefferson County; 1 in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Public Health officials tested 143 people for the coronavirus since Wednesday and eight of them tested positive.
That brings to 26 the number of new positive cases this week.
St. Lawrence County reported one new case.
Jefferson County administrator Robert Hagemann says that some of the cases can be traced to parties by boaters on the St. Lawrence River, but several appear not to be connected to those events.
One person is hospitalized.
Thirty people are under mandatory isolation. One person has recovered.
The county has administered 9,519 tests, with 137 of them positive and 9,382 of them negative.
In St. Lawrence County, the one new case brings the number of cases to 235.
Nine cases are active and 222 have been released from isolation. Four people have died.
No one is in the hospital because of the disease.
The county has tested 22,513 people.
There were no new cases reported in Lewis County.
