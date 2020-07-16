No booze without food, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bars and restaurants across the state can only serve alcohol with food orders.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made that announcement Thursday. He said bars and restaurants are particular areas where state officials are seeing a lack of compliance with regulations to curb the coronavirus.
“If you’re not eating a meal and you’re just drinking, then it’s just an outdoor bar and people are mingling and they’re not isolated in individual tables,”
The governor also said all service at bar tops must only be for seated patrons who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.