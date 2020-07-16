Scattered showers & thunderstorms for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s rain in the forecast for the afternoon.
Skies are clear to start, then clouds roll in toward afternoon. There will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as a series of weak fronts moves through.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Rain continues off and on through the afternoon, evening, overnight, and into Friday morning.
Friday will have rain in the morning, but becomes sunny by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
It will be in the mid-80s and sunny on Saturday.
Sunday will be in the upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain.
It will be in the low 80s and partly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There’s a small chance of rain each of those three days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.