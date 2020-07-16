Thomas R. Richter, 86, formerly Sandy Creek

He was born on April 13, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, son of John and Helen (Stefanski) Richter. Tom attended school in Brooklyn, NY. He then married Rita V. Mulaney on July 25, 1953 at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope Church in Brooklyn. While residing in NYC he was employed as a sandhog and took part in the construction of the Lincoln Tunnel and later on as an iron worker on the Verrazano Bridge.