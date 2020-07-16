Tod L. Robertson, 59, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Tod L. Robertson, age 59 of Potsdam, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 15th at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Calling hours for Tod will be held on Sunday, July 19th from noon to 3pm. Facial coverings and social distancing is required. Funeral Service will be held at the Garner Funeral Home at 3. Burial will follow at the Crary Mills Cemetery in Crary Mills, NY with military honors. Contributions in Tod’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Tod is survived by his mother Jeanette McGowan; daughter Taylor Robertson of Parishville; sisters Stephanie (LTC Mark) Brittain of Mexico, NY and Bethany Wood of Edwards, NY and two nieces Bethany Youngs and Melanie Brittain. Tod is also survived by countless friends in the xray and CT department at Canton Potsdam Hospital. He is predeceased by his father Lawrence Robertson. Tod was born April 26, 1961 in Massena, NY to Lawrence Robertson and Jeanette Miller. He was a 1979 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Army from 1980 until his honorable discharge as SPC4 in 1988. Tod was a radiology technician at the Canton Potsdam Hospital for over 30 years. Tod loved baseball. He played in the Potsdam slow pitch softball league for several years. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. Tod also enjoyed attending concerts and sports games with his close friend Brandon Bertrand.