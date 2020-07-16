Worker tests positive for coronavirus at Clayton eatery

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s more clarity Thursday about increased caution in Clayton regarding the coronavirus.
Wood Boat Brewery announced on Facebook that COVID-19 has officially hit the Wood Boat family.
The post says staff affected by the disease worked Monday and Tuesday of this week only.
It tells patrons if they were at the eatery during that time and have questions, to call Jefferson County Public Health.
“By staff being diligent with wearing their masks while serving, we are very confident that customers have not been put at direct risk,” the post says.
Wood Boat owners say the rest of the staff will be tested as a precaution and the building will be deep cleaned and sanitized.
The business also says it’s following all guidance from New York state and will stay closed until it can safely reopen.
