ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brian M. Granger, 55, formerly of Massena, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2020 in Albany, New York. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Brian was born on April 4, 1965 in Massena, New York, the son of Fernand and Gabrielle (Aubin) Granger. He attended and graduated from Massena Central in 1983. Brian received a scholarship to West Point for wrestling which he pursued for a short time. He later worked at Atlantic Testing for a few years and later New York State Department of Health which he retired from in April of 2020. Brian enjoyed watching hockey and football.
Brian is survived by his father, Fernand Granger of Massena; a brother, Steven and wife Martha Granger of Massena and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Mother, Gabrielle and sister, Susan Perry.
Memorial contributions in Brain’s Memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Local arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
