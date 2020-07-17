Brian M. Granger, 55, formerly of Massena

Brian was born on April 4, 1965 in Massena, New York, the son of Fernand and Gabrielle (Aubin) Granger. He attended and graduated from Massena Central in 1983. Brian received a scholarship to West Point for wrestling which he pursued for a short time. He later worked at Atlantic Testing for a few years and later New York State Department of Health which he retired from in April of 2020. Brian enjoyed watching hockey and football.