Canton, O’burg nursing homes reopening for visitors

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One week after the state said it would again allow nursing home visits, two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County are opening their doors to visitors.
The United Helpers facilities in Canton and Ogdensburg “are once again welcoming visitors to their facilities,” according to a statement from United Helpers Friday.
Nursing homes were closed to visitors for months as COVID-19 raged across the state. People who live in nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to the virus, and more than 6,000 of them in New York have died because of the virus.
The Cuomo administration announced July 10 nursing homes could again receive visitors, with severe restrictions - the facility must be free of COVID cases for 28 days, and only two visitors at a time are allowed for any resident.
In its statement, United Helpers says all visits must be scheduled in advance and will take place outside “in a designated visiting area.”
For more information on how to schedule a visit, or what to expect, go to www.unitedhelpers.org/visitation-canton or www.unitedhelpers.org/visitation-ogdensburg.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.