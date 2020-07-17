Charles L. Hebert of Ames Street, 64, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles L. Hebert of Ames Street, age 64 passed away July 13, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. The family of Charles has entrusted arrangement to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per the families wishes there will be no services.
Charles was born to the late Arthur and Geneva (King) Hebert in Ogdensburg, NY on March 11, 1956. He attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central high School in 1975, and shortly after enlisted and served his country proudly in the United States Army becoming honorably discharged in 1976.
Charles enjoyed going to concerts with his companion Karen and had a tremendous love for Rock and Roll music.
He was an avid woodworker and loved to craft things for his home. He will be missed from all his coworkers from Home Depot, where he had been employed for the past 11 years.
Charles is survived by his son Shawn and wife Karey Hebert of Brasher Falls, NY grandchildren Kyle, Kenzy and Kayana Hebert, along with his companion for over 30 years Karen Derouchie of Massena, NY and her children Christine Kellison of Rouses Point, NY, Jackie Keeper of Tempe, AZ and grandchildren Aryana Kellison, Kelsy Kellison, Rianna Keeper and Peyton Keeper.
Charles is also survived by his siblings Sandra Rocherfort of Massena, NY, Paula and husband Ben Harvey of Massena, NY, and Richard and wife Judy of Waddington, NY and nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his brothers; Arthur Jr., Paul, and his sisters Gail Fuller and Corrine Fountain.
Family and friends are welcome to share online condolence and memories of Charles by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
