Demilt F. Aitken, 92, of Potsdam

Demilt and Denise began their married life in Mount Vernon, NY and moved to Syosset, Long Island where they continued to raise their growing family. In 2006, they moved to Potsdam, NY. While in Syosset, Demilt, a proud convert to Catholicism, was an active member of St. Edward the Confessor Parish family, and served on the Parish Council, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Nocturnal Adoration Society and as a CYO coach. In more recent years, he was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. Demilt was an avid golfer, enjoying rounds with friends and family at many courses around the world, was proud to be a marshal at the 2002 US Open, and was a member of the Huntington Country Club on Long Island and the Potsdam Town & Country Club. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining and the opera. He was most passionate about connecting family, whether through trips, parties, reunions or through intensive genealogical research which, among many projects, led to re-discovering family in Denmark. Demilt’s lifelong love affair with Quebec began when he met his French-Canadian wife, Denise, on the Chateau Frontenac boardwalk. To the end of his life his friends and family enjoyed his humor, wit and many stories that made them smile and laugh.