Friday Sports: Semifinal spots decided for Saturday’s City Golf Championship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three of the final 4 spots in Saturday’s semifinals of the 2020 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship were decided Friday at the Watertown Golf Club.
The first quarterfinal match of the day pitted 14 time champ Bob Hughes against Rick Algie in a rematch of the 2016 final which Hughes won.
Hughes goes on to beat Algie, this time 4 and 2.
The 2nd quarterfinal pitted Chris Denesha against Shawn Thomas. Thomas wins a thriller in 21 holes.
The last semifinal of the day featured Brandon Mothesell against Dylan Kernehan. Mothersell defeats Kernehan 5 and 4.
John Bufalini, the fourth golfer in the semifinals as Rob Paluso had to forfeit the match for a family matter.
