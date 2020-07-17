Grindstone Island’s Potter’s Beach closed temporarily

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Potter's Beach Preserve, a popular beach for boaters on the St. Lawrence River, is being shut down temporarily.
The Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) announced the closing in a statement Thursday.
Potter's Beach is on Grindstone Island, not far from Picton Island, where several people are believed to have contracted COVID-19 around the Fourth of July.
TILT is working with state and local officials while it monitors the growing number of cases in the area.
It will update the Potter's Beach closing on Monday.
State health officials say contact tracers have touched base with more than 100 people potentially at risk and are still reaching out to more people who could have been exposed.
