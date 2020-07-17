Health officials set up testing site for people who attended river gatherings

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - State health officials say that so far, they and Jefferson County health officials have identified 16 people who contracted the coronavirus by attending July 4 gatherings along the St. Lawrence River.
They say anyone who attended any of these events without taking mask and distancing precautions should get tested.
State officials say contract tracers have reached more than 100 people who may be at risk and are hard at work looking for others who may have been exposed.
The state Health Department has set up a testing site at the Clayton Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Friday) for people who attended these large parties.
Once tested, people should quarantine themselves until the results are in. If results are positive, people will be contact by the county’s Public Health Services.
Anyone with COVID-like symptoms should contact their health care provider instead of going to the test site. People under 18 need to be with a parent or guardian to be tested.
