Helena F. Congdon, 91, of Morley

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, with a burial in the Morley Cemetery to follow. Memories and condolences are encouraged at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Helena F. “Dottie” Congdon are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.