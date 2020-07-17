Hot this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High pressure will build in tonight which will keep us cloud free overnight.
High pressure will keep control of our weather most of the weekend as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and into the 90s on Sunday.
Sunday afternoon and evening a line of showers and storms will move through which could be severe. Because of the threat for severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the North Country under a marginal risk (1/5) for strong to severe storms Sunday evening.
Sunday will also be a HOT day as temperatures reach into the lower 90s but feeling more like the mid 90s to near 100 during the afternoon.
Next week will be much like this week with rain chances and highs staying in the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.