MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeanine Y. LeBoeuf, age 88, of Massena, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Massena Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2:00PM. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.