Jefferson County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence County has 3

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The spike in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County continued Friday.
Eight new cases were confirmed. That makes 34 cases since Saturday.
Officials said 427 tests were administered Friday alone in communities along the St. Lawrence River, like Clayton. Officials have said a recent flare up in Clayton is likely linked to gatherings over the July 4th weekend.
There are 37 people are in mandatory isolation.
One person is hospitalized.
There are 151 people people in precautionary quarantine and 156 in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 145 cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, for a new total of 238.
Nine cases are active and one person is in the hospital.
