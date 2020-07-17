More than 400 tested for COVID-19 in Clayton Friday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The fire hall in Clayton was transformed into a COVID-19 testing site Friday.
The testing was scheduled to start at 11 a.m., but the line at was forming before then and soon spilled into the street.
Mike Heyman is a Clayton resident.
"Born and raised here all my life," he said.
Heyman says he and his 87 year old mother are both getting tested and his concern is for others more than himself.
"My health of my mother and people that I know. It's just to be on the safe side. That's why we're getting tested," he said.
Heyman was one of more than 400 people tested at Clayton's fire hall Friday.
Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik says it's a joint effort between her department and the state's Department of Health in response to an uptick in positive cases in the area.
State health officials say 16 cases came from 4th of July weekend gatherings along the St. Lawrence River.
"We want to find those people who may be symptomatic, or asymptomatic, and are spreading the disease to other people. So, we want to isolate them. So, the only way to do that is to test them to know if, indeed, they have the disease," said Lustik.
The rise in cases near Clayton this week has caused some businesses to choose to close temporarily.
That includes Di Prinzio's Kitchen, which announced in a Facebook post one employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Another post says tests since then have come back negative and they plan on reopening next week if all goes well.
We reached out to Di Prinzio's Facebook page, but didn't hear back.
The Wood Boat Brewery in Clayton had one employee test positive for COVID-19. Owner Mike Hazlewood says the restaurant is taking all steps necessary to make sure it's safe before they reopen.
"Pulling things off the shelves, cleaning, deep-cleaning, and get it all back together fresh. All of our staff right now is currently being tested and so far we've been very fortunate. No other positive cases," he said.
Hazelwood says the restaurant's lone positive case came before Friday's testing.
"Monday and Tuesday, the lady worked here both days. Wednesday morning, when she woke up and said she was going to get tested, we at that time decided that if there was a possibility of any type of exposure, we would shut down," he said.
Wood Boat Brewery has been temporarily closed since Wednesday. Hazlewood says a reopening date hasn't been determined yet.
Lustik says the uptick in positive cases is a reminder to follow health and safety guidelines like avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and washing your hands.
