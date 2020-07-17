New effort to encourage you to ‘shop local.ly’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to your money, where are you spending it?
There’s a new push to keep your cash here in the north country. It’s called “Support Local.ly.”
The slogan is the headline of a shop local campaign by Jefferson County Economic Development to get the public to support local businesses.
Marshall Weir, the Director of Marketing at Jefferson County Economic Development, said bringing local businesses together under one brand just makes sense.
“When I visit these businesses, they are so excited to see the program and to be reminded that we are here supporting them and doing everything we can.,” he said.
Kylie Peck, president of the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes the “Shop Local.ly” posters will urge people to come in and shop
“Remember when you are out and about shopping if you see that poster hanging, those businesses have put their heart and soul into giving to our community and providing the much needed services,” Peck said.
We just want to remind people that when possible, buy from your local store,” Weir said.
“And you get to know them and a lot of times they can offer things that you had not really thought about. There are opportunities to buy quality products at competitive prices locally,” he said.
Find more information about the program here.
