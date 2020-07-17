Philip D. Sharrow, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral service for Philip D. Sharrow, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating and Deacon Tom Sharrow concelebrating. Interment will be held in Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Sharrow passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home.
Philip is survived by his wife, Penny Sharrow of Ogdensburg; his children, Tabatha Sharrow of Jesup, GA, Mary Anne Spencer and her husband, Ryan, of Syracuse, NY, and Melissa Bouchey and her husband, Colin, of Ogdensburg; his siblings, Anne Torbin of Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas Sharrow and his wife, Kathy, of Schenectady, NY, Christopher Sharrow and his wife, Winnie, of Mechanicsburg, PA, John Sharrow, of Florida, Mary Favre and her husband, Richard, of Schenectady, NY, Peter Sharrow of Ogdensburg, Maureen Sharrow and her partner, Sandy Jago, of Pittsford, NY, Michael Sharrow and his wife, Debbie, of Abilene, TX, Mark Sharrow, of Ogdensburg, and Paul Sharrow of Chambersburg, PA, ten grandchildren; Alec Kern, Kali-Anne Mclain, Andia Hermann, Gracie Durant, Ellah Bouchey, Ty Bates, Lucas and Sean Spencer, Echo Bouchey, and Eyra Bouchey, one great grandchild, Everleigh Kern; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, James Sharrow; a sister, Donna Fahey and her husband, James; and a sister-in-law, Jane Sharrow; a niece, Talitha Sharrow.
Philip was born on April 5, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Donald H. and Rita V. (Rish) Sharrow. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1967 and went on to enlist in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1968. He received the National Defense Service Medal and sharpshooter honors. Philip married M. Penny Raftis on February 17, 1978, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in the Diocese of Ogdensburg with Msgr. Pendergast officiating. He was first employed by A-1 Plumbing, Inc. and later employed for 25 years by The Diocese of Ogdensburg as a caretaker for St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Mary’s Cemetery. Phil took pride in the meticulous care that he took of the cathedral and cemetery. He was also a member of the Ft. Montgomery volunteer fire department for a number of years.
Philip enjoyed fishing, playing pool, and spending time with his family. He was at his happiest with a cold can of Bud Light in one hand, a cigarette in the other, surrounded by family and friends at the family camps on the St. Lawrence River. His outspoken presence, sarcastic comments, belly laughs, and even his complaining will be sorely missed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Riverledge that made his “home away from home” a little more bearable over the past few years; especially the past few months while visitors were not allowed. The conversations will be a little less “colorful” without him. Donations may be made in Philip’s memory to Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Paterson St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Masks are highly recommended at the funeral home and are required at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
