Philip D. Sharrow, 71, of Ogdensburg

Philip was born on April 5, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Donald H. and Rita V. (Rish) Sharrow. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1967 and went on to enlist in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1968. He received the National Defense Service Medal and sharpshooter honors. Philip married M. Penny Raftis on February 17, 1978, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in the Diocese of Ogdensburg with Msgr. Pendergast officiating. He was first employed by A-1 Plumbing, Inc. and later employed for 25 years by The Diocese of Ogdensburg as a caretaker for St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Mary’s Cemetery. Phil took pride in the meticulous care that he took of the cathedral and cemetery. He was also a member of the Ft. Montgomery volunteer fire department for a number of years.