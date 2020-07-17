Potsdam business owner suspects customer knowingly brought in COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam business owner suspects one of his customers came into his restaurant over and over, knowing he had COVID-19.
Jeff Delosh, the owner of ½ Ton’s Bar and Grill, tells 7 News he found out a customer had coronavirus, so he called the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department asking for guidance. He says he was told he could open for business as usual.
Delosh says public health notified him a day and a half later that someone with COVID was in his business. He voluntarily closed his doors for the next 2 weeks.
Public health alerted the community.
After speaking with staff and reviewing surveillance, Delosh says the customer gave wrong information about when he was in the bar. Public health then expanded its warning for people who might have come in contact with COVID-19 at ½ Ton’s.
Delosh adds the customer reportedly visited other Potsdam businesses, something public health officials say they’re investigating.
“I feel bad for this person being sick, but it’s endangering the welfare of the public or anything if he’s not complying with the rules and everything if he’s still going out visiting other places. It just doesn’t seem right to me at all,” said Delosh.
Public health could not confirm if the infected customer violated an isolation order. Officials did say a number of people have called, saying they were in the restaurant at the same time as the customer.
As for Delosh, he says some of his employees, including his pregnant girlfriend, are now quarantined and awaiting test results. He says he plans to hire a professional to deep clean his business.
