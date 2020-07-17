Robert E. Hollembaek, 84, formerly of Ogdensburg

Robert was born on January 10, 1936 in Groton, NY, the son of Robert S. and Catherine Reschke Hollembaek. He graduated from Assumption High School in Syracuse in 1953 and went on to Dean Academy in Massachusetts. After finishing prep school, he graduated from Lemoyne College in 1959 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. On June 30, 1961, Robert married Isabelle Watson at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Francis Menard officiating. He later received a Master’s Degree from St. Lawrence University in 1965. He first went to work for St. Mary’s Academy as a teacher until it’s closing in 1969. He then went to work at Ogdensburg Free Academy where he started as a special education teacher. Robert retired from OFA in 1994, where he served as a guidance counselor for over 30 years.