Safety a priority as Bassmaster anglers begin arriving Saturday in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Bassmaster Elite fishing tournament is next weekend in Clayton, but anglers will arrive this weekend.
State guidelines tell participants to stay quarantined as much as possible in their hotel rooms when not fishing.
We spoke with the chief of the tournament,who wants the north country community to know everyone wants to stay safe, not just the local people, but also his participants.
"Our anglers - it's in their best interest to follow the protocol because they don't want to test positive and not be able to compete," said Bruce Akin, chief executive officer, B.A.S.S.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce head says anglers will be tested Saturday at the fire hall and if they test positive, they are sent home.
