St. Lawrence River death of Syracuse woman ruled accidental

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - The death of a Syracuse woman whose canoe capsized in the St. Lawrence River earlier this week has been ruled accidental.
State police say that was the ruling of St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby following the autopsy of 28 year old Cookie Brown on Thursday.
The autopsy determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to warm-water drowning.
Brown died Wednesday morning after her canoe capsized in swift current off Indian Point Road in the town of Hammond.
She was not wearing a life jacket and troopers say she didn’t know how to swim. Another person in the canoe made it to shore safely.
