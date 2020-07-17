State releases latest coronavirus numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ten people died from the coronavirus in New York state Thursday.
That’s one of the virus-related statistics released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday morning.
That brings the total number of deaths to 25,024.
There are 765 people in hospitals in 32 counties because of the disease. Of the 179 people in intensive care, 98 of them are on ventilators.
Just under 1 percent of the 78,239 people tested for the virus Wednesday were positive.
Those 776 positive tests bring the state’s total to 405,551.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.