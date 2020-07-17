Sunny, hot & humid by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll have sunshine Friday, but not until afternoon.
Spotty lingering showers in the morning should clear off by noon or a little after. It will be humid with highs in the low to mid-80s.
It will be a clear night with lows around 70.
Saturday will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Sunday looks to be a scorcher. It will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.
It will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
It will be in the low to mid-80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain Wednesday, and mostly sunny on Thursday.
