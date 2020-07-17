Watertown man wants to raise funds to run city pools

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown has been struggling to fund its city pools this year. Now someone has an answer.
A resolution will be talked about during Monday’s city council meeting. If passed, it would allow resident Patrick Hickey to fund-raise for the pools himself.
It would be set up through the Northern New York Community Foundation and would help run and maintain the Thompson Park and North Side pools.
Mayor Jeff Smith says it's an idea that has worked in the past.
“There was a fundraiser before for the fountains in front of the library, so it’s not an unusual event for people to want to raise funds for specific events or activities or projects in the city and if he wants to fund-raise for future maintenance and offset the cost, that’s wonderful, that’s great,” he said.
Council will vote on the matter Monday night. Smith expects it will pass.
