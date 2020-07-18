David M. DeShane, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - David M. DeShane, 69, of Bishop Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at his home.
David was born on May 11, 1951 in Bombay, the son of the late Herbert and Lula (Anderson) DeShane. He attended schools in Bombay. Throughout the years, he assisted with his family in cutting cedars. He enjoyed socializing, singing karaoke at the Rusty Wheel and lotto tickets.
David is survived by his caregiver and niece, Shannon and Elvis DeShane of Massena; his sisters, Myrtle Smith and her companion, Doug LaFlesh of Brasher Iron Works; Stella and Robert LaBrake of Massachusetts, and Denise Fullerton of Connecticut; many additional nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his former wife, Debra (Green) Deshane.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Odena DeShane and Avaline Nason; and his brothers, Ralph, Lawrence, Angus “Eddie”, Herbie, Arthur “Archie”, Elmer, and Howard DeShane.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization that assist persons with Polycystic Kidney Disease.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.