Esther C. Shampine, 97, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Esther C. Shampine, 97, of 7 Liberty Street, passed away on Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. She was surrounded by love until the very end.
Esther was born on September 25, 1922 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Clarence H. and Cora (Foley) Yerdon. In 1940 she graduated as Valedictorian from West Carthage High School. She earned a College Entrance Diploma from West Carthage High in 1946 and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at the original Carthage Hospital on State Street.
On August 9, 1941 she married Carlton Elmer Shampine at her parent’s home in Carthage. The couple was married for nearly 45 years when Carlton passed away on April 25, 1986.
Esther’s favorite pastime was playing card games on her computer. She also enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas with her family. She was a 70+ year life member of the Carthage VFW Post #7227 Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include a son, Vernard H. “Butch” (Kathy) Shampine of Florida; three daughters, Doreen (Frederick) Hall of Ellenton, Florida; Vernita “Sue” (Roscoe) Bowen of Watertown; and Christine (William) Countryman of Carthage; as well as 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and three on the way.
Esther was predeceased by a sister, Vernita Shampine.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage, with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
