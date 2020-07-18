Esther C. Shampine, 97, of Carthage

Esther was born on September 25, 1922 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Clarence H. and Cora (Foley) Yerdon. In 1940 she graduated as Valedictorian from West Carthage High School. She earned a College Entrance Diploma from West Carthage High in 1946 and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at the original Carthage Hospital on State Street.