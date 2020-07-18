Fire quickly knocked down at Watertown apartment complex

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire on the lower level of an apartment building was quickly brought under control Saturday evening.
Around 5 PM, the Watertown Fire Department was called to 444 Gill Street, Parkstead Apartments, for a fire on the back side of the building.
The company had to pull parts of the siding away from the building but they were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly.
No one was home at the time and crews rescued one dog that was inside.
“I got like 4-5 phone calls saying that ‘your house is on fire’ and I am trying to hurry as fast as I can. I was like ‘someone go tell them that my pup is in the house.' Other than that, as long as my dog is okay,” said resident Pamela Alford.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
