Get ready: hot this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re headed into a hot weekend.
The high temperature is forecast to be in the mid-80s Saturday in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and the low 90s Sunday.
St. Lawrence County?
Even hotter.
The high Saturday is forecast at 89, the high Sunday at 94. There’s a heat advisory for St. Lawrence County between 11 AM and 8 PM Sunday, because the “feels like” temperature will be over 100 degrees.
Because of the expected heat Saturday, the Ogdensburg school district canceled graduation ceremonies.
“We have been advised that the temperature of the turf could reach 140 degrees. The ceremonies will be rescheduled at a date to be determined. We apologize for any inconvenience,” read a statement on the district’s Facebook page.
That didn’t sit well with a number of people, who responded to the district’s post by complaining the cancellation was at the last minute, with friends and relatives already on their way or in town for the ceremony.
One poster’s comment: “This is beyond ridiculous, how much more do these kids have to endure?”
