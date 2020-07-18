Helen E. Johnston, 91, of Gouverneur

Helen is survived by her children Richard Jr. “Rick” and Twinkle Johnston of Arizona, Cheryl and Patrick Foy of Cohoes, Karen and Vincent Matteo of Florida, her 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister Fran Cady of Colorado, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Dick, sisters Dorothy Mullin, Marjorie Mullin, and Marie Beagle, brothers Raymond, Carl, and John Mullin.