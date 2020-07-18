Parading in Waddington to Back the Blue

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a day to “Back the Blue” in Waddington.
Hundreds showed for the parade Saturday to participate and many others to watch and wave. It’s a day to show respect for police departments of all stripes.
It comes as tensions between police and communities boil over in areas of the United States.
But not in Waddington, parade participants and spectators came there with a single mission.
“I see this as supporting the police. Right now we are in trying times. And they really don’t seem to be getting the respect and support that they need,” said parade co-organizer Bill Orlando.
“I support them because they protect everybody. They protect our communities, they protect me, and my family. They protect everybody,” said Massena resident Chris Rutledge.
Sheriff’s departments from Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties were represented. So were Customs and Border Protection, local police and emergency services among others.
