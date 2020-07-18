Record heat and severe weather possible Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures during the day Sunday will warm into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
Sunday evening a cold front will start to move through which will bring showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some storms could become severe and because of this a slight risk for severe weather has been issued for the north county by the Storm Prediction Center.
Monday highs will stay in the lower 80s with some lingering showers in the morning.
Rain chances will stay in the forecast for most of the week with highs staying in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
