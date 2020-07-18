Saturday Sports: Mens City Golf Championship Flite decided

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Semifinal action in the Championship Flite of the 2020 Watertown Mens City Golf Championship took place Saturday morning at the Watertown Golf Club.
In the first semifinal match, 14 time champion Bob Hughes squared off against Shawn Thomas for a shot to make it 15 city titles. Hughes goes on to beat Thomas 5 and 3.
The other semi saw defending champ and 7 time winner John Bufalini meet Brandon Mothersell. Bufalini beat Mothersell 3 and 1.
The 2020 Watertown Mens City Golf Championship Flite final will pit John Bufalini against Bob Hughes in a 36 hole match play. Play will start at 8 AM Sunday.
The St. Lawrence River provides some of the best bass fishing in the world.
Some of the best anglers in the business are setting up shop in Clayton over the next week taking advantage of the world class fishing.
Friday, 7 News sportscaster Rob Krone had a chance to sit down with B.A.S.S. C.E.O. Bruce Akin to talk about the event and some of the changes due to COVID-19.
Anglers have begun arriving for the 2020 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River in Clayton, which begins next Thursday.
The tournament moved earlier in the week from its usual site in Waddington to Clayton because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a move that Akin says was a smooth and seamless one.
”It just worked out, you know, very well there. When we thought of that, then when we called Clayton Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson County, you know, they jumped on it pretty quickly and really were very helpful because the turn around was just over the weekend,” said Akin.
Fisherman take to the water for their first official practice on Sunday with competition kicking off on Thursday.
There will also be a little less area to fish on the St. Lawrence thanks to the U.S.-Canadian travel ban being extended until late August.
”If it gets extended, which we expect in might, we won’t be able to fish in Canadian waters unless we get a, you know, some sort of exemption to cross to fish. Another difference from previous years that we typically have marshalls in the boat with the angler. The anglers will be going out by themselves unless they have a media presence with them,” said Akin.
Akin stresses the tournament is taking extra precautions to protect not only the anglers, but the people in the Clayton community and surrounding areas as well.
”Even the weigh-ins, there won’t be any fans, there won’t be any of that, so it will be very limited social access. You know, we also encourage people to get tested before they left home. I got tested yesterday and got my result this morning: Negative,” said Akin.
As for a return to Waddington next year, Akin says he’s optimistic the event will be back in St. Lawrence County in 2021.
”Yeah, I think so. We’ll talk through that with Waddington, but we’ve- You know our contract runs through next year with them, we’ve also got a Bass Nation event that is suppose to take place there next year as well,” said Akin.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.