Waddington Mayor reacts to Saturday’s “Back the Blue” Parade

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It wasn’t all smiles and support in Waddington as the town held a “Back the Blue” parade Saturday.
The mayor, Mike Zagrobelny, made this post to Facebook after the event:
It says the village was not consulted on the parade beforehand and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s campaign team did not have a permit to set up a distribution table at the Civic Center and refused to leave when asked.
Zagrobelny says Stefanik’s team also went to Whitaker Park and set up for speakers, again without permit, and again refused to leave when asked.
Zagrobelny said he’s concerned that the sudden influx of new people to the village could spark an outbreak of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.