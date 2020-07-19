Cuomo says New York State continues to show progress keeping COVID-19 numbers down

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York continues to make progress in keeping COVID-19 numbers low, despite increasing numbers throughout the United States.
On Sunday, patient hospitalizations sat at 722 with only 79 newly admitted. 160 of those cases are in the ICU and roughly half of those are with intubation.
The number of deaths in the last 24 hours reported Sunday is 13.
The state’s death total is currently 25,048.
"We're continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that's reflected in today's hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases," Governor Cuomo said. "During these confining and frustrating times, I know it's tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19. Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart."
