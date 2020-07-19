Jane McHugh, 95, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jane McHugh, formerly of South Hamilton Street, passed away on Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at her son Patrick’s home in Albany, at the age of 95.
She was born in Massena, New York on October 25, 1924, daughter of the late John C. and Margaret Barry O’Neill.
She graduated from Massena High School and went on to graduate from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1945.
In 1947, she married Donald McHugh of Watertown, New York. Donald predeceased her on July 26, 1990.
Mrs. McHugh is survived by two sons, former Secretary of the United States Army, Mr. John M. McHugh of Carthage, New York and Mr. Patrick J. McHugh of Slingerlands, New York, as well as two beloved grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Per Mrs. McHugh’s request, there will be no calling hours and the burial will be held privately by her family in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown.
“In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made in Jane’s memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 or online at www.communityhospice.org/donate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
