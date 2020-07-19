Joseph G. Mooney, 73, of Glenfield

Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Please follow the phase 4 guidelines and masks are required. A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Gene Bailey officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County Search & Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.