Malone car crash claims the life of a St. Lawrence teen, critically injures another

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An early morning crash in Malone kills a St. Lawrence County teen and leaves another one critically injured.
In a message to the Norwood-Norfolk School District, the superintendent says Braeden Bosjolie, a 2020 graduate, passed away.
Tucker Ludlow, who the superintendent described as a rising senior, is in critical condition at Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington, Vermont.
The school says the two boys weren’t alone, there were two other occupants from the Malone area. The conditions of those two are unknown at this time.
State Police say the crash happened at 2:44 AM Sunday morning on Webster street in the town of Malone.
“The situation is certainly tragic for the families and for our students, but for our whole community. We never can be prepared for situations like this and we certainly want to provide an outlet for our students and counseling services for our students and hopefully we can work together and support these families as they work through their grief,” said Superintendent James Cruikshank.
Norwood-Norfolk will hold a meeting for students, parents, and staff to write messages and show their support for the students’ families Tuesday July 21st at 6 PM. That will be in the front parking lot of the school. Masks are required.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
